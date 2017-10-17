Dunwoody Senior Baseball holding ‘going away’ party Oct. 21

Dunwoody Senior Baseball will hold a “going away” part on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its current complex in Dunwoody Park at 5321 Roberts Drive.

There will be free ballpark food, a bounce house for children and an official goodbye ceremony at 2 p.m.

The baseball league will play its last games on the fields next month before moving to the new fields at Brook Run Park next year for spring league play. In April, the baseball league played its last middle school league tournament at the fields.

The current baseball fields are part of a land swap between the city of Dunwoody and the DeKalb County School District. The school district is building a new Austin Elementary School on the site of the current DSB fields and the city is now building new baseball fields on property adjacent to Peachtree Charter Middle School and Brook Run Park.