Sandy Springs buys another house for Hammond widening

The city is buying its ninth property in the Hammond Drive corridor for a potential road-widening under study.

The $400,000 purchase of a house at 6018 Kayron Drive was approved by the City Council Oct. 3.

City Manager John McDonough said he believes the house is in good enough condition to be saved and rented at a discount to a city public safety employee as part of an affordable housing pilot program. The city is currently renting another such house, 521 Hammond, to a police officer for $500 a month, and McDonough said a house at 6017 Kayron, which the city bought in September, is under review for that possible use.