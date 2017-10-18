Atlanta to host open houses on zoning ordinance changes

The city of Atlanta’s Department of City Planning will host nine open houses on proposed zoning ordinance “quick fixes” in the coming weeks, including two in Buckhead at the Armour Yards development.

The open houses will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Nov. 1. Armour Yards is located in Buckhead near I-85 at 225 Ottley Drive.

If approved, the proposed changes would require developers to build sidewalks in some districts and change bicycle rack requirements, among other changes. The proposal was presented at September forum held in Buckhead.

The proposed changes represent the first phase of “quick fixes” consultants from Canvas Planning Group, the firm working on the new zoning ordinance, want to address. A second phase will come next year, and a full rewrite of the city’s zoning ordinance will come in three to five years, consultants said at the meeting.