Brookhaven Arts Festival returns Oct. 21-22

The 13th annual Brookhaven Arts Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, at 4047 Peachtree Road behind the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station.

Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m

More than 140 participating artists will feature works of fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture and more. Musical performances will take place over the two days with featured performers. There will be an area with children’s activities and a car show on Sunday. Admission is free, and there is plenty of free parking.