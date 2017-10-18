Developer breaks ground on Buckhead condo development Peachtree Hills Place

Developers broke ground on the Peachtree Hills Place development in Buckhead on Oct. 17, the developer, Isakson Living, announced.

The residential development will include 12 homes and 204 condominiums for the 55 and over age group with move-ins set for mid-2019, the press release said.

The release referred to development several times as “long-awaited.” The development was introduced by Isakson Living in 2005 before being put on hold due to the recession.

“We are excited to begin construction on this long-anticipated community which we feel will be a transitional event in how we look at residential options and lifestyles for those 55+,” Andy Isakson, the managing partner of Isakson Living, said in the release.

The development is being built on a 20-acre lot on Peachtree Hills Avenue across from Peachtree Hills Park. It has drawn criticism from some community members for destroying hundreds of trees on the lot.

Peachtree Hills Place’s residential options are planned to be comprised of eight single-family homes and nine condominium floor plans ranging from 1,400 to over 3,000 square feet.

Eight properties remain available for purchase in the first phase of development. Isakson Living has now begun selling homes in the second phase of development, and they start at $730,000, according to the release.