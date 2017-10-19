Truck wheel kills woman in Ga. 400 accident

A wheel that broke off a truck on Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs killed a woman in a passing car on the morning of Oct. 19.

The victim was identified by the Sandy Springs Police Department as Julianna Shedrawy, 49. According to police, Shedrawy was driving in a car southbound on Ga. 400 near Northridge Road around 8 a.m. when a wheel came off a truck traveling northbound, crossed the median wall, and struck her vehicle.

The wheel came off due to “mechanical failure,” according to the police department. “At this time, no charges have been filed,” says a police press release.

Most of Ga. 400 in the area of the accident was closed for hours by the emergency response and investigation.