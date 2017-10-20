Developers seek Brookhaven’s deferral on Boys and & Girls Club townhome redevelopment

Developers for a proposed 64-unit townhome project at the site of the Boys & Girls Club on North Druid Hills are expected to ask the City Council to delay its rezoning request at the council’s Oct. 24 meeting.

The request for deferral by Ashton Woods follows the vote by the Planning Commission earlier this month to recommend the council deny its request to rezone the property from R-75 (single-family residential) to RM-100 (multi-family residential).

The Planning Commission voted 6-1 at its Oct. 4meeting to reject Ashton Woods’ proposal for the Boys & Girls Club located at 1330 North Druid Hills Road between Sylvan Road and Briarwood Road.

Commissioners said they had concerns the development would not fit the character of the area and the recommended uses for the area laid out in the city’s comprehensive plan.

There has also been considerable opposition from residents living in the area who have raised their concerns, including traffic and the number of units.

Ashton Woods has tried to appease community concerns by lowering the number of residential units from an original 74 units to 64 units while also agreeing to include a 5-unit condo unit as part of the mayor’s request for an affordable housing component. Ashton Woods has also stated it would add a half-acre public pocket park.

The Brookhaven Boys & Girls Club is trying to sell its property to move to another location about four miles away in Chamblee at 2880 Dresden Drive, a property the organization already owns. The sale is contingent on the rezoning.