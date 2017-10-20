Transform 285/400 traffic changes through Oct. 28

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

The main lane closures will happen in night and early-morning hours. Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

I-285 lane closures

Oct. 23-24: Westbound between east of Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oct. 25-26: Eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oct. 27-28: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Oct. 25-26: Northbound and southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 26-27: Northbound and southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oct. 27-28: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, one left lane and one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 traffic pacing

Oct. 25-26: “Traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop, will occur on all northbound lanes between Lenox Road and Abernathy Road, and on all southbound lanes between Northridge Road and Mount Vernon Highway. Hours: 10 p.m. to midnight.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

Oct. 25-26: Between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane. Hours: 10 p.m. to midnight.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. That is for tree-clearing and landscape preparation. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. That is for tree-clearing and utility relocation work. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.