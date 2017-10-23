Brookhaven Police blotter, Sept. 29-Oct. 8

From Brookhaven police reports dated Sept. 29 through Oct. 8 pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

1600 block of Clairmont Place — On Sept. 29, in the morning, a burglary attempt was made.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 29, in the morning, parts were reported stolen from a vehicle.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 29, in the evening, a theft was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 29, at night, items were stolen from a car.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 29, at night, items were stolen from a car.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 30, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 30, in the evening, a carjacking was reported.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Sept. 30, in the evening, a strong-arm robbery was reported.

1900 block of Briarwood Court — On Sept. 30, in the evening, a burglary was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 1, in the early morning, a theft by taking auto incident took place.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 1, in the early morning, a theft of services incident was reported.

1000 block of Glen Way — On Oct. 1, in the afternoon, two cars were illegally entered.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 1, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident took place.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, in the early morning, a theft by taking auto incident took place.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, in the early morning, a shoplifting incident took place.

1000 block of Glen Way — On Oct. 2, in the morning, a car was entered.

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 2, in the morning, a shoplifting incident took place.

4300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 2, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 3, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident took place.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 3, at night, items were stolen from a car.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 4, in the evening, parts were taken from a vehicle.