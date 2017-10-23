Buckhead police blotter, Sept. 17-30

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Sept. 17 and Sept. 30, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated Assault

1700 block of Commerce Drive — Sept. 17

3200 block of Lenox Road — Sept. 18

I-75 Northeast Expressway/ Mount Paran Road — Sept. 20

3200 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 22

1900 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 24

2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 27

Burglary

900 block of Rock Springs Road — Sept. 18

1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — Sept. 19

3400 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 19

2900 block of Ridgewood Road — Sept. 20

2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 21

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Sept. 22

1700 block of Defoor Avenue — Sept. 22

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Sept. 25

1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — Sept. 25

300 block of Buckhead Avenue — Sept. 27

2200 block of Dunseath Avenue — Sept.27

2100 block of Hollywood Road — Sept. 27

2100 block of Collins Drive — Sept. 28

800 block of Loridans Circle — Sept. 29

Robbery

2600 block of Lenox Road — Sept. 17

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — Sept. 17

3400 block of Roxboro Road — Sept. 18

2600 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 21

1500 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 22

1500 block of Northside Drive — Sept. 25

1300 block of Seaboard Industrial Boulevard — Sept. 27

3100 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 28

Larceny

Between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23, there were 62 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 42 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30, there were 57 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 40 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 17 reported incidents of auto theft between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23.

There were 11 reported incidents of auto theft between Sept. 24 and 30.