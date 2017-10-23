Dunwoody Police blotter, Oct. 1-8

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Oct. 1 through Oct. 8. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Oct. 1, after midnight, a man said the registration decal was stolen from his car.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 1, a teenager was arrested and accused of shoplifting from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 2, in the afternoon, a teenager was arrested and accused of shoplifting an Apple watch.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 2 in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting children’s clothes from a department store.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal a Free People denim jacket from a department store.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 3, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 3, in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting from a discount retailer.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

100 block of Dunbar Road — On Oct. 1, officers responded to a nonviolent dispute between a couple.

3600 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Oct. 3, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 5, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a weapon.

8200 block of Madison Drive — On Oct. 8, after midnight, two people were arrested following a call regarding simple battery.

Arrests

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2500 block of Stonington Road — On Oct. 2, in the morning, a man was pulled over after an illegal left turn and arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Ravinia Parkway — On Oct. 3, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession. She had less than one ounce on her person.

3100 block of Ashford Gables Drive — On Oct. 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct charges.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 4, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of violating her probation.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of damage to private property charges.

I-285 / Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Oct. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear in court.

1400 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On Oct. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested for credit fraud.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of providing false information.