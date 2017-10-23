Sandy Springs Police holding prescription pill drop-off Oct. 28

The Sandy Springs Police Department will accept drop-offs of unwanted prescription medicine pills for safe disposal on Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Held in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on its “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,” the event allows people to dispose of expired or unused pills or patches for free, with no questions asked, to prevent accidents or pollution. Only pills and patches will be accepted, not other forms of medication such as liquids or needles.

The drop-off will be held at police headquarters, 7840 Roswell Road, Building 301, Sandy Springs.

For information about the DEA program, see its website here.