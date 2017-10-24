Brookhaven mayor hosting Oct. 26 town hall meeting on SPLOST

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will host a town hall meeting Thursday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.



DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond has been invited to attend and provide information regarding the special purpose local option sales tax and homestead option sales tax initiatives on the Nov. 7 ballot. There will also be an open forum question and answer session with Ernst and other city department managers will take place.

Additional town halls are also scheduled on Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.