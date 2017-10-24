Brookhaven mayor hosting Oct. 26 town hall meeting on SPLOST

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will host a town hall meeting Thursday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.
DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond has been invited to attend and provide information regarding the special purpose local option sales tax and homestead option sales tax initiatives on the Nov. 7 ballot. There will also be an open forum question and answer session with Ernst and other city department managers will take place.
Additional town halls are also scheduled on Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.
Chad Boles
October 24, 2017 at 3:24 pm
DeKalb County and your local City of Brookhaven representation is trying to double tax you for infrastructure investments you’ve already made. This is a 15% sales tax increase from 7%-8%.
The project list is devoid of any new sewer infrastructure, fire house improvements or any capital improvements in Brookhaven closely resembling what we should expect in return for our unbridled trust in DeKalb County promises. The promises have no weight of law unless they are attached to a bond, which is the last thing DeKalb County should do…issue more debt. Plus, up against debt-stricken financial statements, the promises rarely materialize with no accountability for contract funding.
Furthermore, our local representatives in both DeKalb County and the City of Brookhaven should go back to the corporations they’ve provided hundreds of millions of dollars in tax abatements. It’s time the ‘corporations’ receiving big tax breaks pay their fair share, instead of continuing to double tax the individual homeowner and small business person.
Vote NO, NO, YES to keep DeKalb County the most business friendly county in the Metro Atlanta region.