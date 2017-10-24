Sandy Springs Police dog gets armored vest donation

A Sandy Springs Police dog is getting an armored vest donated through a Massachusetts nonprofit group.

Falco is one of five police dogs on the force. The others already have bullet- and stab-resistant vests, according to Sgt. Sam Worsham.

The need for the vests is not theoretical. Police say that Falco’s predecessor, Rock, was stabbed by suspects in two different incidents last year – once with a set of spiked brass knuckles – before retiring.

Falco’s vest, valued at $1,744 to $2,283, is coming from Vested Interest in K9s of East Taunton, Mass., a nonprofit specializing in providing such dog-protecting vests. The Derby Sports Bars helped raise a contribution of $950 to qualify for the vest.

Falco’s vest, police say, will be customized with an embroidered message reading, “Born to Love. Trained to Serve. Loyal Always.”