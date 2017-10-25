Dunwoody Police seeking suspect in attempted bank robbery

Dunwoody Police are searching for a suspect in the Oct. 24 attempted bank robbery of the BB&T Bank on Mount Vernon Road.

Police say the suspect entered the bank at 1545 Mount Vernon Road at 9:23 a.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding a specific amount of money. When a second teller approached, the suspect fled the scene on foot without any cash.

The suspect is described as a woman between the ages of 20-25 years with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5-foot 6-inches in height, and weighing between 140 to 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing glasses, a pink hoodie with white graphics, black jeans and a black hate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Barrett at 678-382-6934 or robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted via the “submit a crime” tab at www.dunwoodypolice.com or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637). Use the key word DPDTIPS at the start of your message.