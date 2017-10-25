Quorum of Brookhaven council to meet in soccer match with Mexican consulate

In accordance with the Georgia Open Meetings Act, the city of Brookhaven announces a special meeting of the Brookhaven City Council at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

The special meeting involves a friendly soccer match at the invitation of the Consul General of Mexico, F. Javier Díaz. No official action is expected to be taken by the council.

Confirmed competitors include Mayor John Ernst, City Councilmembers Joe Gebbia, Linley Jones, Bates Mattison and John Park, representatives from the General Consulate of Mexico, and city of Brookhaven employees.

“This as a great opportunity to strengthen ties with our neighbors at the Mexican Consulate and promote fellowship among city staff,” Ernst said in a press release.

“Brookhaven is seeking to build good relations with representatives of foreign countries and our immigrant population,” Gebbia said in the release. “This is just the beginning of what we have planned ever since we became a Welcoming City.”

The General Consulate of Mexico invited Brookhaven representatives to participate in Binational Health Week where the goal is to improve the health and well-being of the Latin American migrant population in the United States under the leadership of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Institute of Mexicans Abroad and the Consular Network in the United States.