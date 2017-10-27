Fulton Transit Master Plan online survey ends Oct. 31

Fulton County residents have through Oct. 31 to help set priorities for the Transit Master Plan via an online survey.

The 40-year plan aims to envision a county-wide mass transit network for such corridors as Ga. 400, I-285 and Roswell Road. It includes all Fulton cities except the biggest: Atlanta, which already has a massive MARTA expansion coming thanks to a sales tax increase approved by voters last year.

The idea is to have Fulton’s plan done by year’s end in advance of the 2018 General Assembly session, when lawmakers are expected to propose groundbreaking state funding for transit and possibly a new state-level transit agency.

The online survey and materials from previous community meetings are available on the Transit Master Plan website at fultoncountyga.gov/tmp-home.