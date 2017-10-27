Transform 285/400 traffic changes through Nov. 3

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

The main lane closures will happen in night and early-morning hours. Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

I-285 lane closures

Oct. 27-28: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oct. 31-Nov. 2: Westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Oct. 27-28: Northbound and southbound between the Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3: Northbound and southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane in each direction. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oct. 31-Nov. 1: Southbound between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road, one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road

Oct. 31-Nov. 2: Northbound between I-285 and Lake Hearn Drive, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Abernathy Road

Nov. 2-3: Eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. That is for tree-clearing and landscape preparation. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. That is for tree-clearing and utility relocation work. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.