Voters Guide: Atlanta mayoral race

The free-for-all to replace term-limited Kasim Reed in the Mayor’s Office finally heads to the ballot on Nov. 7 with a bevy of candidates. The Reporter asked the candidates for answers to questions about Buckhead’s significance in the race. Candidates who responded include Peter Aman, Keisha Lance Bottoms, John Eaves, Kwanza Hall and Cathy Woolard. To read their answers, click the candidate’s name or photo below.

Candidates who did not respond include Rohit Ammanamanchi, Vincent Fort, Ceasar Mitchell, Mary Norwood and Glenn S. Wrightson.