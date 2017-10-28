Photos: City Springs by night

As the glittering glass walls of City Springs rise, public tours and dozens of publicity photos have highlighted its daytime appearance. But, as the lights of interior construction are previewing, Sandy Springs’ new civic center is going to be eye-catching at night as well.

The following are some photos of City Springs by night, as work continues on the $220 million combination City Hall, performing arts center, park, housing and retail space, set to open in phases next year on the site on Roswell Road between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway.

Photos by John Ruch