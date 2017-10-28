Photos: City Springs by night
As the glittering glass walls of City Springs rise, public tours and dozens of publicity photos have highlighted its daytime appearance. But, as the lights of interior construction are previewing, Sandy Springs’ new civic center is going to be eye-catching at night as well.
The following are some photos of City Springs by night, as work continues on the $220 million combination City Hall, performing arts center, park, housing and retail space, set to open in phases next year on the site on Roswell Road between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway.
Photos by John Ruch
City Springs glows at the intersection of Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway.
Roswell Road traffic passes the performing arts center.
The future City Hall seen from Mount Vernon Highway.
Another view from Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway.
The performing arts center is becoming a new landmark on Roswell Road.
The view from across Roswell Road, where the concrete foundation remains of buildings recently demolished for a future park.
One view the city wants to get rid of: One of two billboards remaining on a triangle of land across from City Springs, intended as a park. The city is considering possible eminent domain or a controversial sign location swap.