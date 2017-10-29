Community Survey: The best ways for adults to celebrate Halloween

We metro Atlantans are a party people, and Halloween is no exception.

Asked the best way an adult could celebrate Halloween, about half of the 200 respondents to the Reporter Newspapers’ latest 1Q.com cellphone survey voted to get dressed up and head to a costume party.

Most of the rest opted for trick-or-treating. Twenty-three percent voted to stay home and hand out candy to costumed kids, while 16 percent wanted to take their costumed kids out for a night of trick-or-treating. So, candy either way.

Who — or what — should you expect to see filling those parties or walking the streets come Halloween night?

Some are going with fairly traditional Halloween getups: witches, vampires, zombies, pirates. A few plan to embody specific creatures: Dracula, say, or Death, or the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, or the Kool-Aid Man, or Curious George, or Grumpy Cat. A 63-year-old Sandy Springs man said he would be an Atlanta Falcons player.

Others plan to act like movie characters: Snow White, Cruella De Vil, characters from “Beauty and the Beast,” Harry Potter, “scary Mickey Mouse.”

There were a bunch with plans to dress as characters from Cartoon Network shows. One 27-year-old Atlanta woman somehow intends to be both Dory and Nemo. Atlanta’s newest movie antihero is getting some costume attention, as a 35-year-old man will become the title character from the locally filmed thriller “Baby Driver.”

Still others plan to don secret identities as superheroes: Spider-Man, Captain America, Batman (or, as one 33-year-old Atlanta woman responded, “Batman!!!”) And the many Batmen will need to watch their backs, because others planned to hit the streets as comic book supervillains Harley Quinn and Bane.

One woman said she will be a “superhero so my daughter can see I’m a super mother.”

Halloween also has become a time to make some sort of political statement. Joining the political costume parade this year will be several versions of the current U.S. president, including “Sexy Donald Trump” and “Donald Trump deporting you.”

There also will be Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Adams, King George III and a 23-year-old man who said he planned to portray “an uninformed voter – the scariest thing of all.”

Then there were the themed couple costumes. One Atlanta couple plans to dress up as TV painter Bob Ross and his canvas. Another intends to go as characters Pam and Jim from the Halloween episode of the TV show “The Office.” A 19-year-old Buckhead man said he will dress up as an ear of corn while his date dresses as a unicorn. Together, he said, “we are both going to be uni(corn)s.”

“A PG adult version of My Little Pony – my daughter loves us to match,” said a 36-year-old Dunwoody mom.

Other tricksters planned equally creative costumes. One 45-year-old woman says she’ll be an “embarrassing mom.” A 28-year-old man will dress as a “tacky tourist,” while a 30-year-old man said he’ll pose as an “offended millennial.” A 28-year-old Brookhaven woman plans to go as “a cereal killer.”

And a 36-year-old Atlanta woman said she will dress as boxed wine.

And one 37-year-old woman said her costume this year would be a hospital gown. “I’m scheduled for a Halloween C-section!” she wrote.

1Q is an Atlanta-based start-up that sends questions and surveys to a cellphone via app or text messages. Respondents are paid 50 cents per answer, through PayPal, for sharing their opinions. Payments may also be donated directly to charity. Sign up to be included in our local community polls at 1Q.com/reporter or by texting “REPORTER” to 86312.