Sandy Springs approves $3.75M street paving contract

A contract to repave many city streets in fiscal year 2018 was approved by the City Council Oct. 17.

The contract went to the lowest bidder, Stewart Brothers, in the amount of $3,751,944.30. The company did the city’s fiscal year 2012 repaving contract as well, city officials said, and the bid was below the city’s cost estimate of about $4.08 million.

Among the biggest single sections of road to be resurfaced are Brandon Hall Drive; Riverside Drive between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285; and Glenridge Drive between Mount Vernon Highway and the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.