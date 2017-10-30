Brookhaven brings tourism agency in-house again

Brookhaven is set to once again have its own tourism agency.

The 2018 budget sets aside $1 million for the creation of a Convention and Visitors Bureau, which will include a volunteer board of directors and likely a paid administrator, according to Assistant City Manager Steve Chapman. Chapman said he hopes to have a board formed by early next year. The timing for hiring an administrator is not yet known, he said.

Funding for the city’s own CVB comes from the new revenue stream created this year by the increase in hotel-motel taxes to 8 percent from 5 percent that was initiated to fund the Peachtree Creek Greenway. The hotel-motel tax increase went into effect this month and collection of the additional funding begins Nov. 15, Chapman said.

The city once had its own tourism department with one employee, but Chapman said from what he could tell after reviewing documents, turmoil in the city led to hotel motel tax funds not being spent in the allotted one-year cycle. That led the city to decide to hand over marketing and promotional duties to Discover DeKalb, the marketing and tourism agency for DeKalb County.

He said the way the new CVB will be created will depend on what he finds in the city’s files on the past tourism department. He also plans to speak to representatives from Roswell and Dunwoody, which have their own CVBs, for input, he said.

State law requires the 3 percent be divided with 1.5 percent going to the city to use on a project for “creation and expansion” of a project to drive tourism to the city and region — in this case the Greenway — and the other 1.5 percent going toward the promotion and advertising of the Greenway. The full 1.5 percent, or $650,000 a year, was planned to go to Discover DeKalb.

But Chapman said after more review of the funding this year, the city decided it wanted to reestablish the CVB it once had when the city was founded.

The CVB was essentially closed, but not officially dissolved, about two years ago and the money collected from the hotel motel tax was handed over to Discover DeKalb for promotion and marketing of such events as the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Chapman aid the city will continue its relationship with Discover DeKalb by paying it $575,000 a year.

“They’re very good,” he said. “We are not saying they are doing a bad job.”