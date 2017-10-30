History Center president named to monument review committee

Sheffield Hale, the president and CEO of the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead, is serving as the chairman of the city’s Confederate Streets and Monuments Advisory Committee.

The group is reviewing Confederate monuments on public land for possible removal or change. Buckhead has at least two Confederate memorials on its streets.

Hale was one of Mayor Kasim Reed’s six nominations to the committee. The City Council nominated five other members.

The group had its first meeting Oct. 18 and will take public comment at its future meetings Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. The committee will make recommendations to the mayor and City Council by Nov. 20.

The meetings are held at 6 p.m. in Committee Room 2 at City Hall, located at 55 Trinity Ave.