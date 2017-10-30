Holy Innocents’ hosting math-focused event

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Sandy Springs will host its second annual “STEMsational Saturday,” a math and engineering event for young children, on Nov. 4.

The STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — event, which is free and open to the public, invites children ages 3-6 and their parents to spend the morning programming robots, building sail cars and launching straw rockets, a press release said.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Alan A. Lewis Primary School, 805 Mount Vernon Hwy. To RSVP, call 404-303-2150, ext. 276 or email kay.wright@hies.org.