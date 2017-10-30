Total Wine and More keeps Dunwoody license after citation

Dunwoody’s Alcohol License and Review Board voted Oct. 17 not to suspend the license of Total Wine and More after the liquor store was recently ticketed for selling alcohol to a minor.

According to minutes of the hearing, the board agreed that the licensee violated the code section and violated the terms of its license, but that “suspension of their license is not necessary.”

Total Wine and More is located at 124 Perimeter Center West.

Board members were told by Total Wine and More’s attorney that the staff has been retrained.

Six businesses total were cited in Februrary during undercover operation in which officers used an underage teenager to make attempts to purchase alcohol at the businesses.

At the Sept. 18 meeting of the Alcohol License and Review Board, five of the six businesses agreed on negotiated terms with the city to prohibit alcohol sales for one day as their punishment. Total Wine and More had its hearing delayed from that Sept. 18 date to Oct. 17 due to other legal matters.

The businesses receiving punishment and the day they were scheduled to suspend alcohol sales are:

BP gas station, 4368 N. Peachtree Road, Sept. 26.

BP gas station, 4485 Chamblee-Duwoody Road, Sept. 25.

Outback Steakhouse, Ashford Crossing, Oct. 31.

Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant, 118 Perimeter Center West, Oct. 31.

Eclipse Di Luna,4505 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Nov. 27.