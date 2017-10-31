Book Festival of the MJCCA will bring big-name authors Nov. 4-20

U.S. Sen. Al Franken, news icon Dan Rather, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, inventor Joy Mangano and social commentator Reza Aslan are just some of the big names scheduled to appear at this year’s Book Festival of the MJCCA.

The festival, which runs Nov. 4-20, will feature more than 45 authors, with most events being held at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, 5342 Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody.

Also slated to appear are former First Daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush; author and journalist Walter Isaacson; lifestyle expert Lisa Lillien; NBC investigative reporter Jeff Rossen; bestselling author Nicole Krauss and author and humorist Dave Barry.

“The 26th Edition of the Book Festival of the MJCCA features everyone from renowned political figures and historians, to award-winning novelists and local luminaries,” said Book Festival Co-Chair Bea Grossman in a press release. “Book topics range from scientific breakthroughs to fascinating biographies, from untold stories about the Holocaust to World War II epics, from brilliant Jewish humor to unwritten rules for sports fans. We truly have something for everyone — book lover or not.”

Justice Breyer will headline the opening night event on Nov. 4, discussing his book “The Court and the World,” while Franken will close this year’s festival on Nov 20 talking about his memoir “Giant of the Senate” with host Bill Nigut.

Individual tickets are available, as well as a series pass for $145 or $120 for members. To see the schedule and buy tickets, visit atlantajcc.org/bookfestival.