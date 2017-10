Contractor to manage parts of Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

The Brookhaven City Council on Oct. 24 approved entering into a contract with Splash Festivals Inc. for management of the arts and craft market and children’s play area for the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival.

As part of the agreement, the city will not pay Splash Festivals for its management. Rather, the company will be paid through proceeds from booth rentals, vendors and market sponsorship.