North Springs students fund March of Dimes with water balloons

North Springs Charter High School’s Future Business Leaders of America club created, planned and executed a fundraiser that raised $1,700 to benefit the Atlanta/Central Georgia March of Dimes.

Over 1,000 students purchased a $1 ticket to march around the Sandy Springs school’s athletic field during the last class of the day, and for an additional dollar participated in the largest water balloon fight in school history, a press release said.

The fundraiser benefited the local Atlanta chapter of the March of Dimes, a nationwide nonprofit that works to prevent birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.

“Your donation will help fund research to understand why too many babies are born too early in Georgia,” Erika Perry, senior development manager for the Atlanta March of Dimes, said in a press release. “You have made a difference and we thank you all.”