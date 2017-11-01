Dunwoody’s Donaldson-Bannister Farm could open by holidays

The opening of Dunwoody’s historic Donaldson-Bannister Farm could take place in time for the holidays.

Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said contractors are still finishing up grading, paving and constructing walls for a walkway on the property. The final touches should be done by November, he said.

The Dunwoody Preservation Trust hopes to hold a ceremony in time for the holidays, but Walker said a date won’t be set until more work is completed.

The farm and its property are closed to the public during the week for construction. Walker said the property was open on weekends for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s Apple Cider Days events in October. Otherwise, the property and use of the grounds and the house remain closed, he said.

“Besides the festivals, it is still closed to the public,” Walker said.

Pipe work to allow drainage from the house still must be laid and cement must be poured for sidewalks. Construction of small walls for the walkway also must be completed.

The City Council voted July 10 to award a contract not to exceed $558,000 for site improvements at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm to include handicapped parking and Americans with Disabilities Act regulated accessibility to the house and restrooms. Last spring, the city put in a new gravel parking lot located off the Vermack Road entrance.

The Dunwoody Preservation Trust, the nonprofit organization that works with the city to manage the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, recently put $228,000 toward the final touches to the farm while the city paid $300,000 through the city’s Facilities Improvement Partnership Program to put in the final touches.

Built in 1867, the Donald-Bannister Farm is the second oldest home in Dunwoody. Since 2009, the home located at 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.