Atlanta City Council, mayoral contenders report campaign money

City Council and mayor candidates have filed their last campaign contribution reports before the Nov. 7 election.
Five major mayoral candidates have reported raising over $1 million. All but one candidate, John Eaves, reports having a six-figure balance on hand as the election draws near.
Candidates for the two Atlanta City Council seats that represent most of Buckhead report raising a wide range of amounts. Howard Shook, the District 7 incumbent, has raised far more than his opponent, Rebecca King. District 8 candidate J.P. Matzigkeit has raised almost twice as much as his opponent, Anna Tillman.
Candidates for the District 6 seat, Jennifer Ide and Kirk Rich, report raising similar amounts.
Buckhead voters will help select a new mayor from a huge field of candidates and elect City Council seats for local Districts 6, 7 and 8 in the Nov. 7 election.
Candidates for Atlanta City Council seats representing Buckhead
Rebecca King, District 7 candidate
Contributions this period: $3,575
Total contributions: $10,412
Expenditures this period: $4,680
Total expenditures: $9,757
Cash on hand: $0
King received three contributions in October, including one from a retired resident and two from investment bankers. King reported paying off all loans to her campaign.
Howard Shook, District 7 councilmember
Contributions this period: $32,594
Total contributions: $229,091
Expenditures this period: $23,890
Total expenditures: $120,413
Cash on hand: $108,678
Several commercial real estate agents and engineers donated to Shook’s campaign. Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta United, and the Atlanta Realtors PAC contributed.
J.P. Matzigkeit, District 8 candidate
Contributions this period: $6,975
Total contributions: $60,955
Expenditures this period: $12,907
Total expenditures: $45,436
Cash on hand: $15,518
The Atlanta Realtors PAC and Atlanta Retailers Association PAC contributed to Matzigkeit’s campaign.
Anna Tillman, District 8 candidate
Contributions this period: $950
Total contributions: $36,300
Expenditures this period: $5,255
Total expenditures: $34,277
Cash on hand: $2,023
NewPowerPAC, a political action committee aimed at electing women, donated $500 to Tillman’s campaign.
Jennifer Ide, District 6 candidate
Contributions this period: $15,890
Total contributions: $134,610
Expenditures this period: $34,178
Total expenditures: $94,480
Cash on hand: $40,129
Many of Ide’s contributions came from attorneys and several came from out-of-state donors.
Kirk Rich, District 6 candidate
Contributions this period: $7,455
Total contributions: $153,392
Expenditures this period: $15,407
Total expenditures: $69,224
Cash on hand: $84,167
The Southeastern Carpenters Regional Council PAC donated $750 to Rich’s campaign.
Candidates for Mayor
Peter Aman, former chief operating officer for the city of Atlanta
Contributions this period: $85,223
Total contributions: $2,245,888
Expenditures this period: $426,616
Total expenditures: $1,962,984
Cash on hand: $282,904
Aman has personally funded his campaign with an over $1 million loan. Many of Aman’s donations came from Buckhead residents.
Keisha Lance Bottoms, District 11 councilmember
Contributions this period: $277,631
Total contributions: $1,453,320
Expenditures this period: $578,424
Total expenditures: $1,320,500
Cash on hand: $132,819
Jenna Garland, the press secretary for Mayor Kasim Reed, who has endorsed Bottoms, reportedly contributed $100. A large portion of contributions came from outside the state or Atlanta.
John Eaves, former Fulton County chairman
Contributions this period: $42,400
Total contributions: $247,547
Expenditures this period: $26,830
Total expenditures: $163,847
Cash on hand: $83,699
Eaves reported a contribution from the CEO of Grady Health System. He has reported the lowest amount of contributions of the major mayoral candidates.
Vincent Fort, state Senator
Contributions this period: $24,442
Total contributions: $506,214
Expenditures this period: $84,576
Total expenditures: $349,968
Cash on hand: $156,246
Several labor unions and fellow state Senator Gail Davenport donated to Fort’s campaign in October.
Kwanza Hall, District 2 councilmember
Contributions this period: $23,748
Total contributions: $641,233
Expenditures this period: $134,066
Total expenditures: $510,001
Cash on hand: $131,232
Hall’s campaign reported spending over $4,000 on rental cars.
Ceasar Mitchell, Atlanta City Council president
Contributions this period: $115,932
Total contributions: $2,201,194
Expenditures this period: $356,458
Total expenditures: $1,988,538
Cash on hand: $212,655
Former state Senator and Georgia governor candidate Jason Carter and former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss reported contributions to Mitchell’s campaign.
Mary Norwood, Post 2 at-large councilmember
Contributions this period: $127,781
Total contributions: $1,472,436
Expenditures this period: $377,555
Total expenditures: $1,190,386
Cash on hand: $282,049
Almost all of Norwood’s contributions came from within the city of Atlanta, with many coming from Buckhead residents. Norwood is known for being a long time resident of the neighborhood.
Cathy Woolard, former Atlanta City Council president
Contributions this period: $73,791
Total contributions: $1,085,218
Expenditures this period: $120,627
Total expenditures: $881,356
Cash on hand: $203,861
Woolard received in-kind contributions from the Human Rights Campaign and monetary contributions “staff time” and “website advocacy.” Around $70,000 of Woolard’s $120,000 of expenditures went to advertising.