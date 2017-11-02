Widgetized Section

Posted by on November 2, 2017.

Atlanta City Council, mayoral contenders report campaign money

City Council and mayor candidates have filed their last campaign contribution reports before the Nov. 7 election.

Five major mayoral candidates have reported raising over $1 million. All but one candidate, John Eaves, reports having a six-figure balance on hand as the election draws near.

Candidates for the two Atlanta City Council seats that represent most of Buckhead report raising a wide range of amounts. Howard Shook, the District 7 incumbent, has raised far more than his opponent, Rebecca King. District 8 candidate J.P. Matzigkeit has raised almost twice as much as his opponent, Anna Tillman.

Candidates for the District 6 seat, Jennifer Ide and Kirk Rich, report raising similar amounts.

Buckhead voters will help select a new mayor from a huge field of candidates and elect City Council seats for local Districts 6, 7 and 8 in the Nov. 7 election.

 

 

Candidates for Atlanta City Council seats representing Buckhead

Rebecca King, District 7 candidate

Contributions this period: $3,575

Total contributions: $10,412

Expenditures this period: $4,680

Total expenditures: $9,757

Cash on hand: $0

King received three contributions in October, including one from a retired resident and two from investment bankers. King reported paying off all loans to her campaign.

 

Howard Shook, District 7 councilmember

Contributions this period: $32,594

Total contributions: $229,091

Expenditures this period: $23,890

Total expenditures: $120,413

Cash on hand: $108,678

Several commercial real estate agents and engineers donated to Shook’s campaign. Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta United, and the Atlanta Realtors PAC contributed.

 

J.P. Matzigkeit, District 8 candidate

Contributions this period: $6,975

Total contributions: $60,955

Expenditures this period: $12,907

Total expenditures: $45,436

Cash on hand: $15,518

The Atlanta Realtors PAC and Atlanta Retailers Association PAC contributed to Matzigkeit’s campaign.

 

Anna Tillman, District 8 candidate

Contributions this period: $950

Total contributions: $36,300

Expenditures this period: $5,255

Total expenditures: $34,277

Cash on hand: $2,023

NewPowerPAC, a political action committee aimed at electing women, donated $500 to Tillman’s campaign.

 

Jennifer Ide, District 6 candidate

Contributions this period: $15,890

Total contributions: $134,610

Expenditures this period: $34,178

Total expenditures: $94,480

Cash on hand: $40,129

Many of Ide’s contributions came from attorneys and several came from out-of-state donors.

 

Kirk Rich, District 6 candidate

Contributions this period: $7,455

Total contributions: $153,392

Expenditures this period: $15,407

Total expenditures: $69,224

Cash on hand: $84,167

The Southeastern Carpenters Regional Council PAC  donated $750 to Rich’s campaign.

 

Candidates for Mayor

Peter Aman, former chief operating officer for the city of Atlanta

Contributions this period: $85,223

Total contributions: $2,245,888

Expenditures this period: $426,616

Total expenditures: $1,962,984

Cash on hand: $282,904

Aman has personally funded his campaign with an over $1 million loan. Many of Aman’s donations came from Buckhead residents.

 

Keisha Lance Bottoms, District 11 councilmember

Contributions this period: $277,631

Total contributions: $1,453,320

Expenditures this period: $578,424

Total expenditures: $1,320,500

Cash on hand: $132,819

Jenna Garland, the press secretary for Mayor Kasim Reed, who has endorsed Bottoms, reportedly contributed $100. A large portion of contributions came from outside the state or Atlanta.

 

John Eaves, former Fulton County chairman 

Contributions this period: $42,400

Total contributions: $247,547

Expenditures this period: $26,830

Total expenditures: $163,847

Cash on hand: $83,699

Eaves reported a contribution from the CEO of Grady Health System. He has reported the lowest amount of contributions of the major mayoral candidates.

 

Vincent Fort, state Senator

Contributions this period: $24,442

Total contributions: $506,214

Expenditures this period: $84,576

Total expenditures: $349,968

Cash on hand: $156,246

Several labor unions and fellow state Senator Gail Davenport donated to Fort’s campaign in October.

 

Kwanza Hall, District 2 councilmember

Contributions this period: $23,748

Total contributions: $641,233

Expenditures this period: $134,066

Total expenditures: $510,001

Cash on hand: $131,232

Hall’s campaign reported spending over $4,000 on rental cars.

 

Ceasar Mitchell, Atlanta City Council president

Contributions this period: $115,932

Total contributions: $2,201,194

Expenditures this period: $356,458

Total expenditures: $1,988,538

Cash on hand: $212,655

Former state Senator and Georgia governor candidate Jason Carter and former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss reported contributions to Mitchell’s campaign.

 

Mary Norwood, Post 2 at-large councilmember

Contributions this period: $127,781

Total contributions: $1,472,436

Expenditures this period: $377,555

Total expenditures: $1,190,386

Cash on hand: $282,049

Almost all of Norwood’s contributions came from within the city of Atlanta, with many coming from Buckhead residents. Norwood is known for being a long time resident of the neighborhood.

 

Cathy Woolard, former Atlanta City Council president

Contributions this period: $73,791

Total contributions: $1,085,218

Expenditures this period: $120,627

Total expenditures: $881,356

Cash on hand: $203,861

Woolard received in-kind contributions from the Human Rights Campaign and monetary contributions “staff time” and “website advocacy.” Around $70,000 of Woolard’s $120,000 of expenditures went to advertising.

 

