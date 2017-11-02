Brookhaven Police blotter, Oct. 15-22

From Brookhaven police reports dated Oct. 15 through Oct. 22 pulled from the Brookhaven Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

3100 block of Lenox Park Circle — On Oct. 15, in the morning, items were reported stolen from a car.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 16, in the early morning, a bicycle was reported stolen.

2900 block of Mabry Road — On Oct. 16, in the early morning, a no-forced entry burglary to a residence was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 16, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 16, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 16, at night, items were stolen from a car.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 16, a car was reported stolen.

3600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 16, at night, parts from a car were stolen.

2100 block of Coventry Drive — On Oct. 17, at midnight, someone illegally entered a car.

1000 block of Wimberly Road — On Oct. 17, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Oct. 17, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 17, at night, items were stolen from a car.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Oct. 17, three separate parties reported various thefts.

Assault

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

2900 block of Caldwell Road — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported and a man was arrested on related charges.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 15, around noon, a battery incident took place.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 15, in the evening, a simple battery was reported.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 15, at night, a simple battery was reported.

3200 block of Druid Hills Reserve — On Oct. 15, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 17, at night, a verbal dispute took place.

3100 block of Woodrow Way — On Oct. 17, at night, a battery incident was reported and a woman was arrested on related charges.

2600 block of Derby Walk — On Oct. 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Oct. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

Arrests

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 15, at midnight, a wanted person was arrested during a traffic offense.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, two women were arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 15, in the evening, following a traffic offense, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Oct. 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of making terroristic threats.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 16, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of public drunkenness.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2200 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Oct. 17, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of forging a check in the fourth degree.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 18, in the early morning, following a traffic stop, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3800 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Corporate Boulevard/ North Druid Hills — On Oct. 20, in the afternoon, two individuals were arrested and accused of urban camping.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Oct. 20, in the evening, a woman was arrested for using a fake ID.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Oct. 21, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 22, in the early morning, someone was arrested and accused of an after-hours sale at a private club.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Oct. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of .08 more than three hours later.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

Other incidents

4000 block of Summit Boulevard — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, officers investigated a death.

1200 block of Dresden Drive — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a business reported that they had sustained property damage.

1000 block of Mill Overlook — On Oct. 15, at night, officers investigated a death.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 16, at night, a hit-and-run accident was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 19, in the morning, someone received a criminal trespass warning.