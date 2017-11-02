Buckhead police blotter, Oct. 1-14

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Oct. 1 and Oct. 14, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated Assault

1500 block of Piedmont Avenue — Oct. 2

400 block of Montgomery Ferry Drive — Oct. 4

1900 block of Piedmont Circle — Oct. 4

3400 block of Alexander Road — Oct. 5

2400 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 9

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 10

3000 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 10

Burglary

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 1

400 block of Lindbergh Place — Oct. 2

100 block of Irby Avenue — Oct. 2

100 block of East Andrews Drive — Oct. 2

1600 block of Tallulah Street — Oct. 2

1400 block of Mecaslin Street — Oct. 2

2100 block of Rando Lane — Oct. 8

2200 block of Marietta Boulevard — Oct. 9

500 block of Main Street — Oct. 10

300 block of West Wieuca Road — Oct. 11

2900 block of North Fulton Drive — Oct. 12

2900 block of Pharr Court South — Oct. 12

Robbery

400 block of Rock Springs Drive — Oct. 4

3000 block of Shadowlawn Avenue — Oct. 5

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 5

1700 block of Peachtree Street — Oct.5

100 block of Pharr Road — Oct. 6

1900 block of Manchester Street — Oct. 7

600 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 8

3400 block of Stratford Road — Oct. 8

1900 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 8

3200 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 11

Larceny

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, there were 54 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 29 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, there were 67 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 41 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 17 reported incidents of auto theft between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7. There were 17 reported incidents of auto theft between Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.