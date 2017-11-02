Buckhead police blotter, Oct. 1-14

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Oct. 1 and Oct. 14, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.
Aggravated Assault
1500 block of Piedmont Avenue — Oct. 2
400 block of Montgomery Ferry Drive — Oct. 4
1900 block of Piedmont Circle — Oct. 4
3400 block of Alexander Road — Oct. 5
2400 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 9
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 10
3000 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 10
Burglary
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 1
400 block of Lindbergh Place — Oct. 2
100 block of Irby Avenue — Oct. 2
100 block of East Andrews Drive — Oct. 2
1600 block of Tallulah Street — Oct. 2
1400 block of Mecaslin Street — Oct. 2
2100 block of Rando Lane — Oct. 8
2200 block of Marietta Boulevard — Oct. 9
500 block of Main Street — Oct. 10
300 block of West Wieuca Road — Oct. 11
2900 block of North Fulton Drive — Oct. 12
2900 block of Pharr Court South — Oct. 12
Robbery
400 block of Rock Springs Drive — Oct. 4
3000 block of Shadowlawn Avenue — Oct. 5
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 5
1700 block of Peachtree Street — Oct.5
100 block of Pharr Road — Oct. 6
1900 block of Manchester Street — Oct. 7
600 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 8
3400 block of Stratford Road — Oct. 8
1900 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 8
3200 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 11
Larceny
Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, there were 54 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 29 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, there were 67 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 41 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 17 reported incidents of auto theft between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7. There were 17 reported incidents of auto theft between Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.