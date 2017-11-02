Dunwoody Police blotter, Oct. 15-22

From Dunwoody police reports dated Oct. 15 through Oct. 22. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the afternoon, a woman reported she lost her wallet with credit cards inside in a department store and later found fraudulent activity on her accounts.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting from a cosmetics store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the evening, a 19-year-old woman reported her wallet missing.

900 block of Potomac Road — On Oct. 16, overnight, a woman said someone broke into her car and damaged a window.

4700 block of Layfield Drive — On Oct. 16, overnight, a man said someone broke into his BMW and damaged a window.

4800 block of Layfield Drive — On Oct. 16, in the early morning, a man reported his car was broken into. He identified two potential male suspects.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, in the early morning, a 26-year-old man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges after he was accused of shoplifting from a clothing store.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal a hat. He also was accused of disorderly conduct at a department store.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, in the afternoon, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting T-shirts from a department store.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Oct. 17, overnight, a man reported someone broke into his car and stole a laptop and his wallet containing $150 cash and debit/credit cards.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting and disorderly conduct at a department store.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, at night, a man said two laptops, two tablets and $100 cash were stolen from his car.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift from a department store.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 17, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift from a discount retailer.

12100 Madison Drive — On Oct. 17, in the evening, a man reported he was missing a wallet containing $40 in cash, an ID, and a Bank of America card.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 17, at night, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and accused of stealing lip balm, valued at $8, from a department store.

5500 block of Whitewood Court — On Oct. 18, in the morning, someone stole a backpack leaf blower from a home.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, in the afternoon, two people stole a French bulldog, valued at $4,750, from a pet store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, in the afternoon, an 81-year-woman was arrested and accused of stealing a $450 Hammitt bag from a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 19, in the afternoon, a shoplifting suspect was found with stolen items and in possession of marijuana when he was arrested on charges related to the theft.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 19, in the evening, two juveniles were accused of shoplifting at a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Burglary

4600 block of Shallowford Road — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of burglarizing a pharmacy. He was accused of stealing $4,000 worth of cigarettes, which have since been recovered. The entry was forced, and police reported they also found tools.

2700 block of Fontainebleau Drive — On Oct. 16, in the evening, a resident came home to see four young men running from his house. He discovered his home had been burglarized. Two laptops were missing.

Assault

7100 block of Madison Drive — On Oct. 16, in the afternoon, a 37-year-old man was arrested on charges following a family violence battery incident.

4100 block of Madison Drive — On Oct. 17, in the evening, an officer was dispatched to a nonviolent family incident.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 21, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of family battery.