Sandy Springs Police blotter, Oct. 10-17

Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information from department records. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs Police between Oct. 10 and Oct. 17.

Burglary

5000 block of Mt. Vernon Parkway— On Oct. 12, the complainant said someone removed an unattached Sundown Audio System from his carport. He valued the loss at $6,000 and told the officer the system weighed around 500 pounds.

300 block of Carpenter Drive — On Oct. 12, an apartment resident said someone came into his residence and took a 55-inch TV and his Samsung Galaxy 8, as well as his Amazon Fire tablet. Entry point looks to have been a window.

200 block of Mount Vernon Highway — On Oct. 13, a gas station manager said someone chiseled a hole in the wall and entered his store where (he or they) broke into the video machines and damaged other items. The store video shows a suspect breaking in at 3 a.m. The store owner said about $5,000 in cash was taken from the machines. He also reported the damage to be over $10,000.

3600 block of Spring Creek Lane — On Oct. 16, between 9:30 and 10 a.m., someone entered the apartment and took a 46-inch TV. No forced entry was found.

Theft

100 block of Northwood Drive — On Oct. 10, a 36-year-old man said he made an electronic deposit by taking a photo of his paycheck and sending it via mobile app. The bank told him someone had cashed the check he photographed. He told officers that he left the check on the night stand and there were several people in and out of his apartment after he photographed the check.

1165 Perimeter Center West— On Oct. 13, witnesses said that just before 10 p.m., a woman came into a restaurant and walked behind the counter, where she opened the register via touchscreen and looked in it. Apparently the money had already been cleared, so she walked to another register and did the same thing. The witnesses, employees, said they thought it was a joke and did nothing to stop her. Another employee said she thought nothing of it until the woman hastily exited the restaurant.

The manager caught wind of what was happening and followed the woman outside, where she saw the suspect and a man get into a car and drive away. She followed them, but lost sight of them just inside Dunwoody city limits. The manager told cops that she thinks the car belongs to an employee, a woman who has worked at the restaurant since March.

6600 block of Roswell Road — On Oct. 14, the owner of a franchise restaurant said that about 2:45 p.m., a man stole the tip jar, containing $22, and then ran out.

6650 Roswell Road — On Oct. 15, a 44-year-old woman reported someone stole her purse from her shopping cart at a thrift store, sometime about 8:30 p.m.

5665 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, a patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital said he was moved from one room to another. During that time, someone stole his wallet. An employee found the wallet, minus three $50 bills, in the trash can.

6000 block of Roswell Road— On Oct. 16, a 32-year-old woman reported her roommate stole items from her apartment while moving out. The whole thing started when the roommate was confronted about her boyfriend staying over multiple times without contributing to rent. She told her to knock it off or move out. A 42-inch TV, a 55-inch TV, purses, shoes and clothing are missing.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17, 11 thefts from vehicles were reported.

Arrests

The manager of a pharmacy in the 1100 block of Hammond Drive called police regarding a man, known to the manager as a shoplifter, loitering at the wine aisle. She saw that he had something in his pocket and attempted to detain him. He absconded from the store north on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road. The officer viewed a photo of the man, then located him a short time later, near a transformer located near a hotel. The transformer is out of view from the street and homeless people frequently bed down there. The officer knew of the location and found the man with the wine lying down. He was arrested and accused of charges related to the theft.

5700 block of Roswell Road — On Oct. 12, a patrol officer received a call of a “man pleasing himself with exposed genitals” near the wine store area MARTA stop. He found the man who hastily tried to zip up. He was arrested and accused of charges related to the incident.

5930 Roswell Road — On Oct. 15, following a shoplifting call at a grocery, a patrol officer located a suspect across the way at a gas station. He was arrested and accused of the thefts. The stolen items consisted of a 12-pack of beer, 2 pizza slices and a hot bar food item, totaling just over $50.

$50? Must be some good pizza.

Ga. 400/Hammond Drive — On Oct. 15, just after 11 p.m., a patrol officer stopped two men in a Jeep for a lane violation. The tag on the Jeep showed the vehicle was reported stolen from Atlanta some two hours earlier.

Neither man had ID on him but had compelling stories leading up to the arrest. The driver said he met the passenger in Dunwoody and was helping move his belongings to Cheshire Bridge Road. The passenger was originally driving but asked the other guy to drive instead. According to the now passenger, the car was his “sugar daddy’s,” and he was given time to make payments on it with cash or crack cocaine.(Seems reasonable.)

The officer wanted to check for drugs and so asked permission, which was granted. He found drugs that neither man claimed. Both were charged with the crack cocaine and related items as well as the stolen Jeep.

500 block of Northridge Drive — On Oct. 16, our story begins with a plot that includes sexually transmitted diseases as well as a case of infidelity. Officers responded to an apartment regarding a domestic quarrel. On arrival, they found two women and a man, who had a visible injury to his head. One of the women, the caller, said she was the current girlfriend of the man and has learned he was cheating with another woman who, incidentally, also was present at the scene. (Awkward.)

The women joined forces to confront the man about their STD symptoms both were experiencing. They all got into a car to talk. At some point the man made threats to punch one of the women in the face. He exited the car’s front seat and re-entered the back seat, causing the other woman to run from the car. Somewhere along the line, the man got tattooed on the head by a flashlight, courtesy of the woman he was chasing from the car. He said she hit him while all three were still in the car.

During the contact with the three, the officer noted the man’s continued aggression toward the two women. As a result, he was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct after a trip to the ER on that head thing.

Methinks this is just the beginning of his problems.

Other Things

A 45-year-old man said his brother used his identity during a January traffic stop in Sandy Springs. He (obviously) did not show in court. An FTA warrant was issued and the victim was taken into custody. Once he brought the attention to the court, the video was reviewed and it was clear that the man arrested was not the driver that day.

Summerbrook Drive — On Oct. 12, the complainant said she saw a man peeping inside her window more than once around 10:30 p.m. Neighbors have seen him as well. They tried to confront the man but he fled. They located a window screen that had been removed from the bedroom window.

7800 block of Roswell Road — On Oct. 12, a 50-year-old woman reported she was blocked in her parking spot at an office park by a truck. She asked the driver if he would move. She said a man left a nearby office and began addressing her in a threatening manner, telling her the vehicle would not be moved and she would have to wait. She said the man threatened her, telling her, “I’m going to make sure you are not seen again.” She recorded some of the incident on her phone, videoing the subject yelling and cursing at her. He left in a tan Mercedes. The tag was obtained. The photo of the registered owner and the suspect matched. Warrants are being issued for the man’s arrest.

6300 block of Roswell Road — On Oct. 13, a 22-year-old woman said she met a man named “Dez” on a MARTA bus two weeks ago. She said she met him at a pharmacy parking lot where they had “sexual interactions” and smoked some weed in his car. After the weed-infested sexual interactions, he got out and went into the pharmacy. She followed, but left her purse in his car. He left before her and drove off, leaving her purse in the parking lot. She reported that her iPhone was in the car. She knows nothing about Dez other than she smokes weed and she interacts with him, but as far as tracking him, she had nothing.

5000 block of High Point Road — On Oct. 14, cops were called on a noise complaint filed by the security employee of a synagogue. He said a woman’s signing nearby creates such noise that it disrupts the services inside the temple. Many of you reading this are familiar with her, as we have had numerous calls in the past. She refuses to speak, but only sings at the top of her lungs. She informed the officer, using hand gestures, that she would be there 20 minutes. In the past, as in this case, there have been several complainants, mostly from neighbors, about the noise, often described as screaming and howling, as opposed to singing, that disrupts the normal conditions of the neighborhood. She was cited for the noise complaint.

A 53-year-old woman reported she broke up with her boyfriend in March; however, he refuses to accept it and, as a result, has been calling, (66 times) and texting (30 times). He came to her residence and has attempted to get inside the patio area, but was unsuccessful. She said he drives through the apartment complex, which keeps her in fear of going out.

Guys, stop making fools of us all by this ridiculous behavior. We get dumped occasionally. (Well, I’ve never been dumped, but I don’t want to brag. After all, this isn’t about me.) Man up! Take it and move on. No woman has ever been stalked by an ex-whatever and said, “Gee, his insatiable texting and calling, not to mention the actual physical stalking of me, has made me realize that I love him even more.” No! That isn’t going to happen. Jeez! It’s football season. Use it as a distraction and get over it. You’re welcome.