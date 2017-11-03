Transform 285/400 traffic changes through Nov. 11

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

The main lane closures will happen in night and early-morning hours. Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 6-7: Eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive, one right lane and right shoulder. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nov. 7-8: Eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane and right shoulder: Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nov. 10-11: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane and one left lane: Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 3-4: Northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, one left lane northbound and two left lanes southbound. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 4-5: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Spalding Drive, rolling closure of one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nov. 9-10: Northbound between Glenridge Connector and I-285, one right lane and right shoulder. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nov. 10-11: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Nov. 3-4: Southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, with detour onto Glenridge Connector. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Nov. 7-9: Eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Nov. 7-8: Northbound between I-285 and Lake Hearn Drive, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Nov. 4, I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road will have one right lane traffic-paced — meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. That is for tree-clearing and landscape preparation. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. That is for tree-clearing and utility relocation work. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.