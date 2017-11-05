Brookhaven performing analysis of roads to be paved in 2018

The Brookhaven Public Works Department has started performing conditional analysis of the roads proposed to be paved in 2018.

The 2018 proposed budget includes 24 roads slated to be paved in the capital improvement plan, adding up 3.87 center-line miles of projected paving, according to a city press release.

The analysis will incorporate core sampling of the proposed paving sights, according to city officials. These core samples will be visually inspected as well as analyzed in a laboratory in order to determine the appropriate measure of recommended remediation.

Pavement thickness, structural integrity, base material composition and other factors will be evaluated. This information will assist the city in defining the overall scope and costs associated with the 2018 paving program and the strategy associated with its execution.

Those who live along the roads listed below should experience little to no impact on their daily routines with only pavement marking and non-intrusive techniques being implemented.