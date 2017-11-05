Local schools receive mixed results on state scores

The state’s scores for public schools were released Nov. 2, and local schools received mixed results.

The College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) is done by the Georgia Department of Education, and scores schools based on school achievement and progress.

Chesnut Elementary in Dunwoody had the greatest increase of all schools in Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Buckhead. The school improved 18.7 points over its score in 2016. Lake Forest Elementary in Sandy Springs also had a substantive increase of 12.3 over 2016. High Point Elementary in Sandy Springs and Garden Hills Elementary in Buckhead saw two of the greatest decreases, with a decrease of 8.6 and 6.8, respectively.

The scores are out of 100 and are intended to provide a guide on what areas schools need to improve and inform the community. For more information and to see a breakdown of scores, visit the Georgia Department of Education’s website.

Sandy Springs schools

Dunwoody Springs Charter Elementary School: 85.1, an increase of 2 points from 2016

Heards Ferry Elementary School: 92.1, a decrease of 1.5 points

High Point Elementary School: 67.9, a decrease of 8.6 points

Ison Springs Elementary School: 72.5, a decrease of 4.1 points

Lake Forest Elementary School: 67.4, an increase of 12.3 points

Spalding Drive Charter Elementary School: 85.2, a decrease of 2.2 points

Woodland Charter Elementary School: 89.2, an increase of 5.9 points

Sandy Springs Middle School: 70.5, an increase of 3 points

Ridgeview Charter Middle School: 70.7, a decrease of 1 point

North Springs Charter School of Arts and Sciences: 83, a decrease of .9 points

Riverwood High School: 76.7, a decrease of 5.6 points

Dunwoody schools

Austin Elementary School: 94.4, a decrease of 2.7 points

Chesnut Charter Elementary School: 79.7, an increase of 18.7 points

Kingsley Elementary School: 81.5, an increase of 5.9 points

Vanderlyn Elementary School: 98.5, an increase of 5.1 points

Dunwoody Elementary School: 89, a decrease of 2.6 points

Peachtree Charter Middle School: 77.8, a decrease of 1 point

Dunwoody High School: 89.4, a decrease of 4 points

Brookhaven schools

Ashford Park Elementary: 97.5, an increase of 10 points

Montclair Elementary: 52.7, a decrease of .7 points

Montgomery Elementary: 85.2, a decrease of 2.1 points

Woodward Elementary: 59.2, a decrease of 1.1 points

Chamblee Middle School: 82.6, a decrease of 2.5 points

Sequoyah Middle School: 64.4, a decrease of .4 points

Cross Keys High School: 78.3, a decrease of 3.6 points

Chamblee Charter High School: 83.3, a decrease of 4.2 points

Buckhead schools

Bolton Academy: 61.9, a decrease of 2.9 points

Morris Brandon Elementary: 98.8, an increase of 1.8 points

Garden Hills Elementary: 75.2, a decrease of 6.8 points

Jackson Elementary: 100.7, an increase of 5.3 points

E. Rivers Elementary: 79.4, an increase of 2 points

Sarah Smith Elementary: 80.8, a decrease of 3 points

Sutton Middle School: 76.6, an increase of 2.4 points

North Atlanta High School: 81.7, an increase of 2.8 points