Voters Guide to the Nov. 7 elections

Election Day arrives Tuesday, Nov. 7, and it’ll be a doozy. All four cities served by Reporter Newspapers have municipal offices on the ballot. Fulton County citizens will vote on a new chair for the Board of Commissioners. DeKalb County voters will vote on a trio of ballot questions that would raise the sales tax, largely to fund transportation and public safety projects. And some Buckhead and Sandy Springs citizens will vote in the state Senate District 6 special election.

Polls in DeKalb County will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. within the city of Atlanta, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everywhere else. Polls in Fulton County will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information on your voting registration status, polling place and similar information, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” here.

For information about the candidates in key races and the ballot questions, click the links below for our Voters Guide and news stories.

Atlanta mayor and City Council

Atlanta’s municipal elections are highlighted by a free-for-all to replace term-limited incumbent Mayor Kasim Reed. Also on the ballot are the City Council presidency, City Council district and at-large seats, and Board of Education seats.

The race includes contests for the three City Council seats representing most of Buckhead. For our Voters Guide to the City Council Districts 6 and 8 candidates, click here. For our Voters Guide to the City Council District 7 candidates, click here. Some of the candidates also participated in a Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods forum.

For our Voters Guide to the mayoral race, click here. Most of the mayoral candidates also appeared at three local forums, where they discussed such topics as race and activism, transit and President Trump, and city ethics and the Amazon headquarters bid.

Brookhaven City Council

Brookhaven has two City Council seats on the ballot. Incumbent John Park is running unopposed in City Council District 2. In City Council District 4, incumbent Joe Gebbia is being challenged by Dale Boone; for a Voters Guide to those candidates, click here.

Dunwoody City Council

In Dunwoody, the City Council Post/Districts 1, 2 and 3 seats are on the ballot and all are contested. For our Voters Guide to the candidates in all three races, click here.

Sandy Springs City Council

In Sandy Springs, the Mayor’s Office and entire six-seat City Council are up for election, but only one race — the District 4 seat — will appear on the ballot, because it is the only contested race. Because newcomer Steve Soteres ran unopposed for the open City Council District 2 seat, and Mayor Rusty Paul and incumbents in the other council seats had no challengers, the city was able to cancel those elections on the theory that the candidates would automatically win by voting for themselves. That leaves Le’Dor Milteer and Jody Reichel vying on the ballot for the City Council District 4 seat; for our Voters Guide to those candidates, click here.

Fulton County chair

Fulton County voters have three candidates to choose from for the chair of the Board of Commissioners, the only countywide seat on the board. It’s a special election to fill the remaining term of John Eaves, who resigned to run for mayor of Atlanta. The three candidates — Robb Pitts, Gabriel Sterling and Keisha Waites — participated in a Reporter Newspapers forum; for the story and video, click here.

DeKalb County SPLOST questions

DeKalb County voters will decide three related ballot questions that raise the sales tax from 7 to 8 percent to fund county transportation, public safety and capital improvement projects in exchange for reducing property taxes. It’s a complicated proposal with highly technical questions. At a recent Brookhaven town hall, residents got an explanation from DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond and state Sen. Fran Millar (R-Dunwoody); click here for our story.

State Senate District 6

In state Senate District 6, which includes parts of Buckhead and Sandy Springs, voters will choose from eight candidates in a special election to replace Hunter Hill, who resigned to run for governor. For our Voters Guide to the candidates, click here.