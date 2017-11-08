Atlanta mayoral election headed to runoff; council seats decided

The Atlanta mayoral election will head to a runoff between Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood.

Bottoms and Norwood, both members of Atlanta City Council, had received the top two amounts of votes with 95 percent of precincts reporting.

Norwood, who is a Buckhead resident, had received 18,825 votes, or 23 percent of votes. Bottoms had received 24,554 votes, or 30 percent of votes, according to Fulton and DeKalb County election data.

No candidate received more than 50 percent of votes, so the race will head to a runoff, which will be held Dec. 5.

Candidates Cathy Woolard, Peter Aman and Vincent Fort recieved the next highest votes.

Norwood, who held her election party at Buckhead event venue staple 103 West Paces Ferry, announced around 11 p.m. she would head home and wait until morning to see the election results, citing the delay in vote counts coming in.

“I appreciate the fact that they’re taking their time to make sure all the returns are accurate and that everything is in. However, that means it is going to be a very long night for all of us. I’m actually not going to try to pull an all-nighter. It’s been too many years since I was in college,” she announced at the party.

She closed by saying she expects to be in the runoff and thanked her supporters.

“Thank you for being here. We will all see in the morning what has happened. I hope and expect to be in the runoff,” she said.

Atlanta City Council

In the District 7 race, Howard Shook hold onto his seat that he has held since 2001. With 70 percent of precincts reporting, Shook received 70.5 percent of the vote, defeating his opponent, Rebecca King.

J.P. Matzigkeit, a Buckhead businessman who founded the Chastain Park Conservancy, was elected to the District 8 seat. The incumbent Yolanda Adrean did not seek re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Matzigkeit received 54 percent of the vote, likely defeating his opponent Anna Tillman.

Matzigkeit, who held his election night party at his home near Chastain Park, said he was optimistic about the race as votes trickled in. He said he has always felt called to do public service and was hopeful that he would continue to do that as a city councilmember.

“I have a public service bone in my body,” he said.

Matzigkeit has worked with Adrean during his time at the Chastain Park Conservancy and said he “admires” what she has done for the district.

“I admire her and what she has done for our neighborhood,” he said.

He said he would focus on three issues as a councilmember: fighting corruption, traffic and security.

In the District 6 race, Jennifer Ide held a strong lead over opponent Kirk Rich. With 67 percent of precincts reporting, Ide had received 67 percent of the vote. The seat was vacated by Alex Wan in his run for City Council president.

With 95 percent of precincts reporting, no City Council president candidate had received more than 50 percent of the vote, so that race will likely go to a runoff. Felicia Moore and Wan, both city council members, had received 36 percent of the vote, with C.T. Martin trailing at 28 percent.

Post 1 at-large incumbent Michael Julian Bond was defeated by Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education member Courtney English. With 95 percent of precincts reporting, English had received 57 percent of the vote.

Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education member Matt Westmoreland defeated his two opponents, Cory Ruth and Bret Williams, in the Post 2 at-large race, receiving 63 percent of the vote.

Post 3 at-large Councilmember Andre Dickens ran unopposed.

Nancy Meister, the APS Board of Education member that represents Buckhead, also ran unopposed.

To see a breakdown of votes in Fulton County, click here. For a breakdown of DeKalb County votes, click here.