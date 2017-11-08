A guide to Veterans Day tributes and events

Veterans Day, the annual observance of all military servicemembers, arrives Saturday, Nov. 11. There are several ways to mark the day in Reporter Newspapers communities on Nov. 10 and 11.

Sandy Springs Veterans Day Tribute

The city will hold its eighth annual Veterans Day tribute, featuring a keynote address from Hunter Hill, an Army veteran, former state senator and current candidate for governor. The tribute will be held Friday, 11:30 a.m., at the veterans memorial located near the base of the “Queen” building skyscraper in the Concourse Center, 5 Concourse Parkway. Info: sandyspringsga.gov/veteransday.

Dunwoody Veterans Day Tribute

The city of Dunwoody’s annual Veterans Day Tribute will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 10-11 a.m., at the Veterans Memorial in Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road. For info, click here.

‘More than Self: Living the Vietnam War’ exhibit

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Atlanta History Center debuts a new exhibit on the experiences of people who served in the Vietnam war, based on more than 650 oral histories in the center’s archives and using dozens of artifacts. Info: atlantahistorycenter.com.

Def Leppard drummer’s veterans-inspired art

Rick Allen, drummer for the legendary rock band Def Leppard, is visiting metro Atlanta with his veterans-inspired art, with part of any sales benefiting Project Resiliency, his nonprofit aiding veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Allen will appear Saturday, Nov. 11, 1-3 p.m. at Perimeter Mall and 5-8 p.m. at Phipps Plaza Mall. For details, including RSVPs, see our story here.