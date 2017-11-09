City Springs to begin arts, events bookings Nov. 13

City Springs, the new civic center under construction in Sandy Springs, will open the bookings for cultural performances and event rentals on Nov. 13, ahead of a September 2018 opening.

Available facilities at City Springs will include a 1,100-seat theater, a smaller “black-box” theater, a large outdoor park, a rooftop terrace, and several interior rooms and spaces.

“This is an exciting milestone for the project,” said Mayor Rusty Paul in a press release. “We are looking forward to hosting varied and high-quality, first-class programming at City Springs and are eager to see the calendar develop.”

A $220 million public-private partnership, City Springs also includes a new City Hall, a residential complex and commercial space. It is under construction on a site bordered by Roswell Road, Johnson Ferry Road, Mount Vernon Highway and Sandy Springs Circle.

For facility information and booking details, see citysprings.com.