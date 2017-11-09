Dunwoody council to consider projects list for hotel motel tax increase

The Dunwoody City Council will consider on first read approving an ordinance to raise its hotel motel tax from 5 percent to 8 percent at its Monday, Nov. 13 meeting along with a list of proposed trails and parks projects to use with the new revenue. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 41 Perimeter Center East.

The city will also hold a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. at City Hall for residents to learn more about the proposed projects.

The General Assembly approved the legislation earlier this year granting Dunwoody the authority to raise the hotel motel tax.

City staff is recommending a majority of the new money go toward trails and parks centered in Perimeter Center.

•Perimeter Center East Park

•Ashford Dunwoody Trail – Phase I (Hammond Dr. to Perimeter Center West)

•Flyover Bridge Park

•Westside Connector Trail (MARTA Station to Ashford Dunwoody Road)

•Perimeter Park @ Dunwoody MARTA Station – North Phase

•Ashford Dunwoody Trail – Phase II (Perimeter Center West to Mount Vernon Rd.)

•Georgetown to Perimeter Trail(Perimeter Center East Park to Chamblee-Dunwoody Road)

•Highstreet Trail (Central Parkway to Perimeter Center Parkway)

•Perimeter Mall Trail (Hammond Dr. to Perimeter Center West)

•Georgetown Gateway Trail (Georgetown Park to Cotillion Drive)

•Ravinia Trail (Perimeter Center East Park to Ashford-Dunwoody Road)

•Northfork Nancy Creek Trail – Phase I (Perimeter Center East Park to Valley View Road)

•Perimeter Park @ Dunwoody MARTA Station – South Phase I

•Northfork Nancy Creek Trail – Phase II (Valley View Road to Ashford Center Parkway)

•Winters Chapel Road Trail (Dunwoody Club Drive to Peeler Road)

•Cotillion Trail (Chamblee-Dunwoody Road to North Shallowford Road)

•Windwood Hollow Trail (Brook Run Park to Winters Chapel Road)

•Perimeter Park @ Dunwoody MARTA Station – South Phase II