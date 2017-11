Portion of Club Drive to be closed for sewer repairs

Club Drive NE between Carter Drive NE and East Brookhaven Drive NE will be closed Nov. 13-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as the city of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management does sewer repair work.

Crews will be performing open cut repair work on Club Drive and traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.