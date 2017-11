Trees Atlanta offering invasive plant class at Murphey Candler Park

Trees Atlanta will be providing a training on identifying invasive trees and plants and their removalon Saturday, Nov. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Murphey Candler Park, 1531 West Nancy Creek Drive.

Also, the National Wildlife Federation has provided 100 native saplings to the Murphey Candler Park Conservancy for its annual tree planting.

Sign in for the events will take place at the caretakers garage.

For more information, visit www.murpheycandlerpark.org.