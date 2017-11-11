Dunwoody conducting ‘mini master plan’ for Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

A “mini masterplan” for the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard area of Dunwoody is underway. A community meeting to discuss the proposal is set for Dec. 5 at City Hall.

Community Development Director Richard McLeod said planners will make proposals for land use and transportation improvements in the area. Another priority: Looking at redevelopment possibilities for two apartment complexes the city controversially attempted to buy in 2011.

“We’re coming up with a plan for what could happen,” McLeod said.

“Ultimately, we want to find out if anything can be done with the older apartments … and what’s a good use for the land, and also transportation improvements,” he said. “This will be a community-driven and market-driven study for the potential of the area.”

The Dunwoody Glen and the Lacota apartments face Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. In 2011, Dunwoody sought to buy those apartments and replace them with a sports complex. Voters rejected a parks bond to fund the plan and the apartment owners hit the city with a federal housing discrimination lawsuit that was later withdrawn.

Following that failed bond vote, the apartment complex owners fixed up the property, McLeod said.

Residents living in the apartments as well as other community members are invited to public meetings about the plan, McLeod added. The first meeting is set for Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Dunwoody City Hall, 41 Perimeter Center East.

McLeod said his first week on the job in June, he participated in a walk led by Councilmember Doug Thompson on Winters Chapel Road, which included Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The hike highlighted pedestrian-access problems and Thompson and others noted the area, including the older apartment complexes, is prime for redevelopment.

The plan underway is a direct result of that hike, McLeod said.

In September, the mayor and City Council voted unanimously to award a $40,000 bid to TSW, an Atlanta-based planning firm, to develop a small-area study for the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard area between I-285 and Winters Chapel Road.

In 2015, the City Council approved a streetscape plan for a Winters Chapel Road to be added to the city’s 2010 Comprehensive Plan. The streetscape plan called for adding sidewalks on both sides of Winters Chapel Road and a multi-use trail from Spalding Drive to Peeler Road.

Planners also have proposed a sidewalk on the east side of Winters Chapel Road from Dunwoody Club Drive to the northern city limit. It would connect to a planned sidewalk in Peachtree Corners.

The study area includes parts of Dunwoody, Doraville and Peachtree Corners and the city plans to work with representatives from Doraville and Peachtree Corners on the design study.