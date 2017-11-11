Sandy Springs mayor, City Council back new North Springs High

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and the City Council are expressing “strong support” for a call to rebuild North Springs Charter High School in a resolution approved Nov. 7. Mayor Rusty Paul sent a personal letter to the Fulton County Board of Education as well.

The city leaders are backing a call from a community group called Citizens for a New North Springs, which believes the 1963 building at 7447 Roswell Road is too outdated for modern learning, safety and teacher retention. A previously approved architectural survey of the building is underway, which Fulton County Schools says is purely for an already planned addition and renovation, but which CFANNS sees a foot in the door for a possible new building. The city is also interested in a new building as dovetailing with its plans to spark redevelopment of older apartment complexes and shopping centers along northern Roswell Road.

“I call this the Frankenstein architecture they’ve pieced together in additions over the years,” Councilmember Ken Dishman said of North Springs. “This [new building] needs to happen.”