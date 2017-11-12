New restaurant an anchor for Brookhaven’s Apple Valley building

A new steakhouse from local restaurateur Michel Arnette is among the tenants of a new 70,000-square-foot commercial complex that recently opened on Apple Valley Road.

Apple Valley Brookhaven, located in the renovated Bagcraft Papercorn warehouse at 2700 Apple Valley Road, opened in July. One tenant, Continuon Services, a benefits management company, relocated from Midtown to the new office that is located near Brookhaven MARTA’s station and is within walking distance of Dresden Drive’s shops and restaurants. The office also overlooks a neighborhood park.

The second tenant is Arnette’s fourth Brookhaven restaurant, the steakhouse Arnette’s Chop Shop. Arnette’s other Brookhaven restaurants are the popular Haven, Valenza, and Vero Pizzeria, all located on Dresden Drive.

“Michel Arnette came to us about a year ago. We have collaborated for about 12 months about what his space will look like and came to terms a few months ago,” said William Stark, managing director of developer Stream Realty Partners’ Atlanta office.

Buildout of the new 6,335-square-foot restaurant is ongoing and plans are to have the place ready to open by Valentine’s Day, Stark said.

“It will be a steakhouse with a rooftop bar and lounge area, an indoor and outdoor space with fire pits,” he said.

Design of Apple Valley Brookhaven was by architect Perkins + Will and the office complex includes high ceilings, a mezzanine, lots of natural daylight coming in through large windows, garage door openings and a courtyard.

Stark said preliminary plans are to have only one restaurant in the space but there is the possibility of a grab-and-go coffee and sandwich shop.

Stark said many of the potential tenants his company has talked to are businesses in Buckhead who want to escape the heavy traffic of the area, but stay on the northern edge of metro Atlanta. Other interested parties are those who like the new trend in loft office space, he said.

Apple Valley Brookhaven also has its own corporate bike-share program with 10 bikes branded with the AVB logo. The bikes allow employees to ride to Dresden Drive for lunch or even to the MARTA station for a meeting downtown, Stark said.

“People are saying they like the high ceilings, the natural light and the courtyards … and the neighborhood setting,” he said.

Stark said his company is in talks with a potential tenant that could take up the entire south of the building, a total of 30,000 square-feet. Nothing has been finalized yet, however.

“We’re probably six months from getting mostly filled up,” Stark said. “We have a lot more announcements coming up.”